Make Your House Bug Free With The Help Of These Tips

Does the thoughts of rodents running around your house give you a sick feeling in the pit of your stomach? Perhaps you even enlist the help of an exterminator only to have the problem return. Maybe that pest control service is a bit expensive? Keep reading for great tips for doing it yourself.

Do you have a problem with fruit flies? You can get rid of them with a little apple cider vinegar! Pour some vinegar into the bottom of a tall glass. Add a little bit of dish soap. The fruit flies will swim into the glass, but won't be able to swim out, and will drown.

Check to see if your refrigerator or pantry has any food items that are expiring soon or stale already. If you have food that is stale, it may attract not only bugs but maggots and flies as well. This is a messy problem that you will want to avoid at all costs.

Sweep your kitchen and dining room floors and wipe your counter tops every day. Even small crumbs or bits of dropped food can attract ants, roaches and other pests. It is a good idea to empty the garbage each day. Trash can be a breeding ground for house and fruit flies.

Keep sweet smelling food products in sealed containers or in the fridge. Sweet foods can easily attract a vast variety of pests, from rodents to ants. If you do not have enough containers to seal your sugar, cereal and breads you should invest in them. It will cost you a lot less than paying an exterminator.

Read the label of any pesticide prior to using. This is especially important if you have babies or pets! Different pesticides and treatments cause different issues in human beings. There are some that are extremely harmful to pets. Know what it is you are putting in your home prior to its use.

Pest likes to hide in cracks and small crevices. You should get a caulk gun and fill all the small hiding places you can find. Check for new hiding places regularly and replace the caulk if you need to. You can spray paint over the caulk if you want to conceal it.

Do you have a problem with rodents invading your home? You need to look at your home's exterior for small openings that animals can squeeze through. Fill any cracks you find with scouring pads, or fill them with poison. Mustard oil or other odor-rich repellants can often be useful.

If you see that there is a sudden infestation of bugs in and around your home, look around for trash that may have been left out. Bugs, insects and animals will run to this, as cleaning this mess up can get rid of your issue effectively, saving you time and money.

Increase the frequency that you take the garbage out during the course of the year. Sometimes, you may not take the garbage out enough, which can cause odors that can attract pests. Instead of bringing the garbage out once per week, you can take it out once every two or three days.

Around the exterior of your home, there are tiny cracks next to your pipes, in your foundation, and in your siding. These cracks may seem small, but they are big enough for the bugs to get inside your home. Use a good quality exterior caulk to seal these cracks and keep the bugs outside.

If you believe you have bed bugs, you can help control the population by washing your clothes. However, you have to be careful when doing so. Put all of your clothing into a plastic bag. Seal it up to take it to the laundry room. Wash it all in the hottest water possible and then dry it on high heat. Remember that it is very hard to eradicate bed bugs on your own, so call around and see if a company will do a free inspection for you.

A variety of garden pests including snails, cutworms and slugs can be kept away by with ingredients from your kitchen. Spread crushed nut shells or eggshells in your garden to keep them away. As an added benefit, adding these ingredients to your garden will help increase the nutrients in your garden.

Store blankets, sweaters, quilts and other bedding and garments in chests lined with cedar. The natural resin of cedar wood repels moths and other pests without harming fabrics. You can also use cedar hangers in your closet or place small planks of cedar in your drawers or storage containers for the same effect.

If you just purchased a new home, you need to clean it as best as you can. Have a professional inspect it to make sure there are no bugs or rodents and plan on spending an entire day cleaning your home entirely to prevent pest from moving into your home.

Now you should know how to solve your pest control problems. You should also know where to look for more information. With this knowledge, you should have no problems getting everything back on track towards a pest-free life, as long as you use what you've learned and put it into practice.