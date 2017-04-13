House Enhancement Doesn't Need To Be A Headache With These Tips

Whether or not you live in a house, a condominium, apartment or even a trailer, making improvements to your residence is always a good idea. Yet, if you are unsure what projects to undertake or how to go about them, it's good to have a few ideas and insights before you get started.

In northern climates where heavy snow covers the ground all winter, you may lose track of where the borders of pathways are. To avoid this it is a good idea to put a 4' X 4' lumber bordering the paths. Then, when you are shoveling snow, you will know exactly where the edge of the path should be.

Put in an outdoor motion detector for your outside lighting. This way the lights will only be on when they are activated and not all day or all night unnecessarily. Most people don't need their outside lights other than when they come home or leave after dark.

During your next home improvement project, make sure to cover any exposed surfaces. For example, cover the floor with a tarp if you are painting or protect your counter tops if you are demolishing cabinets. If you fail to take the time to do this step, you may wind up spending a lot of money fixing scratched or damaged items.

Store your glue bottles upside down! Ever get annoyed when the tips of your glue bottled inevitably dry up between uses? Removing those plugs of glue is no fun. To prevent this just turn your tightly capped glue bottle upside down and sit it down inside another container to keep it propped up.

If you have an issue with privacy in your living room or trying to define different spaces, a great way to do that is by using privacy screens. Privacy screens come in a myriad of designs, and you are sure to find one that matches your home. You can define different spaces by installing your privacy screens in a way that blocks the view from that particular area.

Replacing a kitchen or bathroom floor is especially easy if you use adhesive-backed vinyl tiles. Easier to handle than rolled vinyl flooring and less messy than regular vinyl tiles that require a sticky adhesive compound, this is a quick way to update your floor. It may take you longer to take the old flooring up than to put the new tiles down.

A good way to get ideas on home improvement can be to look around in a hardware store. Hardware stores will often have plans that can be used to get new ideas for improving ones home. They will also have the needed materials for whatever project one chooses to take on.

When you are fixing up your real estate, don't waste money buying commercially made primer paint. Go to your local home improvement store and buy several cans of the paint that they mixed that someone did not like. Have them pour it all into a larger bucket and mix it to a medium shade of gray. This will save you more than half of what you would have paid.

Remember that your bathroom needs to have plenty of ventilation to function properly. When steam is generated from the shower, mold could possibly form. Even keeping your bathroom repainted often will not kill all mold spores. You will need to be proactive to prevent mold from growing. The best way to do this is to dehumidify the room, either by installing a window or providing more ventilation.

To update the appearance of your basement, opt for easily installed modular flooring - the durable carpeting is suitable for even the heaviest traffic, and will make the area more inviting by ensuring the floors are not ice-cold. Many companies offer affordable traction-backed carpeting squares in a range of colors and patterns. These can be laid directly over concrete with no advance preparation.

When you paint the outside of your house, choose high-quality paint. Using a quality paint means the paint job is going to last longer. This type of paint, even though it is more expensive, will apply easier and be more durable. It's better to spend some cash now, than have to paint your house all over again in just a couple years.

If your gutters are clogged, it can lead to drainage issues, especially when you are in the middle of a rainy summer. Clogged gutters usually cause leaks in basements that happens due to rainwater. You must clean your gutters to prevent this from happening.

You can waste a lot of money and hot water by failing to properly insulate your hot water heater. Stop by a home improvement store and purchase an insulating jacket to enclose your hot water heater. Ideally, the insulation will be about 3 inches thick. This is an affordable and easy way to help your water tank to retain as much as 75 percent more heat that would ordinarily be lost.

When painting, remember that you need to cover up all your surfaces with cloth or plastic. Even skilled painters will drip and drop paint all over the place when painting a wall or ceiling. This is one of those areas where the adage "better safe than sorry" really pays off. It's a pain to get paint out of those sofa cushions.

Choose two easy-to-remember days of the year to check and replace, if necessary, the batteries in your carbon monoxide and smoke detectors. New Year's Day and the Fourth of July are ideal times to perform this task. You should also make sure that your fire extinguishers work and discuss your family's exit strategy in the event of a fire.

If you are trying to decide what home improvement projects to take on to prepare your home for resale, then remember the old real estate adage, "Kitchens and bathrooms sell homes." If you only have funds to improve a couple rooms, then start with your kitchens and bathrooms to see the biggest improvement in your asking price.

Always allow for extra time when you are doing a home improvement project that involves plumbing. No one likes to be without their kitchen or their bathroom for an extended period of time. You would like to hope that you can get the work done in a day or two and be back up and running quickly. However, rerouting pipes and installing sinks and other fixtures takes time, and unexpected things almost always come up. Plan on projects that involve plumbing to take longer than you expect them to take.

An inexpensive way to better your home is simply planting a tree. Landscaping can help increase your home's value. Trees planted now are sure to provide appealing amounts of shade down the road. If you put the tree in the right place, it can save your cooling costs.

The thought of taking on home improvement projects without professional help may have intimidate you. Using this information, you can do some of these projects yourself.