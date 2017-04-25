Home Improvement Projects Made Simple

Having a honey-do list can make it so that you are always waiting around for someone else to get something fixed around your house that you could easily do yourself. Here are some simple home improvement tips that even a beginner would be able to complete. Take charge of your home, and do what needs to be done yourself.

To save money on home maintenance, check all of your faucets and pipes for leaks and have them repaired quickly. Leaking faucets can waste quite a bit of water, costing you in higher bills. Also, pipes that are leaking within your walls or under your house can lead to serious water damage.

When it comes to home improvement, it is important to realize that the more customized your have, the less likely it will be appreciated by your future buyers. If you are concerned about the resale value of your house, it is important to appeal to the general public as opposed to your own tastes.

Not all floors and walls are perfectly even. You may need to use shims when installing your lower level of cabinets to keep them in a straight line. Make sure to purchase these ahead of time in varying thickness' so that you don't have to run out in the middle of install to get them.

Put your used paint brushes and rollers in plastic and in the fridge! If you are going to continue using the same paint in the near future there is no reason to wash out your brushes and rollers. Just seal them in a plastic bag and put them in the refrigerator. They will be usable for weeks!

Install large corner shelves in your bedroom just below the ceiling. These shelves can easily be constructed using just a sheet of plywood and a couple of pieces of molding. Cut the shelf large enough that it can be used to hold large comforters and other items that you need to keep up and out of the way.

If you are out looking for paint, try to choose no-VOC paints for your home. This is good for the earth and also do not have harsh chemicals. They work just as well as regular paints and only cost a little more.

To make your home safer, get together with your family and talk about the escape routes you'd take in an emergency. When something out of the ordinary or tragic takes place, many people panic or freeze. Preparing escape routes in advance gives your family something to focus on when confronted with fire or other dangers. Gather together, come up with routes, and think about how effective each of them will be.

If your front door has to endure torrents of hot weather, make sure to choose an oil based paint instead of latex to prevent the paint from peeling off. A peeling front door is rather unsightly, so invest some money in high quality oil based paint to keep your door looking fresh in the heat.

Tame you clutter and label it practically for free. Sometimes we spend too much time thinking about organization and not enough time doing it. Go ahead, sort the jumble of clutter into free cardboard boxes and label the outsides with masking tape and an indelible marker. You can perfect it all later!

If you're going to take on a home improvement project by yourself, you should write down the plan you're hoping to follow, then have a professional look it over for you. Although you don't want to include anyone else, this is necessary, because if a crucial step is omitted, you may end up spending more than necessary or even cause damage to your home.

To add visual distinction and aesthetic interest to brickwork installed in your home improvement projects, make use of more exotic bonds. "Bond" is the technical term for the pattern that bricks are laid in. With a little research, you will find there are many options available besides the traditional stretcher bond. Many bonds add beautiful decoration to brickwork with little additional cost.

Planting a row of hedges can provide one with a home improvement project that will beautify their outside area while also providing a privacy screen to the home. Many different plants can be chosen one to get the best fit for ones needs and tastes. Hedges can be a way to improve one's home.

While home improvement projects can make vast improvements, there is also the potential downside if something goes wrong. Some home improvement are worth it and can make your home tougher to sell. Use the tips given in this text to make sure you make smart decisions that you can enjoy, and will add value to your home as well.