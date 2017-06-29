Dealing With Bugs: Idea

Do not live in slavery to the pests in your home anymore. No matter how big the problem or small the problem, you have to take action yourself. Whether you pay a pest control service or not, take action with these tricks today to help out on your own turf.

Don't wait for a pest control problem to become an infestation; call a professional or take action on your own immediately. You might think that just because you've only seen one or two or that you don't see them often there isn't a big problem. Do something fast or you can expect big problems later.

Do not assume that pests are completely gone just because you have not seen any. If your exterminator wants to come back for a follow-up, you should follow their advice. There is a good chance that there is still a small population in your home that could have come from eggs, so listen to the professional and stick to the follow-up appointment.

Get an exterminator with a trained termite dog to find out if there are termites in your home. A human can be effective, but not as effective as a dog. Trained dogs can actually check out your entire home. They will notice methane gas, which can come from termites consuming the wood in your home.

Keep in mind that pests are not fond of the same air you are. Your home might not have been designed for proper ventilation in crawl spaces and the attic. However, these spaces need sufficient ventilation so that the environments within them are not suitable to pests who might come in.

Are you able to see through the bottom of your home's doors? If so, this means pests have an easy way to enter your home. In order to eliminate this issue, you need to fix the height of the door. You could also just add a weather strip seal to your doors.

Laundry detergent is a great tool for preventing ants from entering your home. They strongly dislike the smell of the chemicals used in detergent. Use this by putting the detergent in a spry bottle and using it all long the entrances to your doors and any other place ants could enter.

Mint is a great deterrent for keeping mice away. You should plant some mint around your home. The unpleasant smell will prevent them from entering your home. When you sprinkle mint leaves in various areas of your home, it will keep mice away. Mint leaves effectively repel mice if they are fresh.

If you are struggling with an ant problem in your house, make sure you are not feeding your unwanted visitors! Be very diligent about putting away any food after you eat it and keep your countertops and floors clean. Take out your trash regularly and if you have pets, don't leave their food out overnight.

Make sure that there is proper ventilation in all areas of your home and also the attic. This is important as pests will feast on low quality air, which can be caused by poor ventilation. Make sure that your vents are working efficiently and get them checked frequently throughout the year.

If you have roaches, keep food in containers. If you have open containers, then you should ensure that they are sealed inside Tupperware or zip-top bags. Do not simply clip the top of the container with a paperclip. Cockroaches are attracted to any food and they will eat it. Seal sugar, flour, and any other baking supplies too.

Put your pet's food and water away at night. Pet food is a great meal for most insects and rodents. Having water next to it will only give them something to wet their mouth with. Putting the food and water away will not get rid of the pests, but it will at least reduce where they can get food from.

Washing hands frequently doesn't just prevent colds, it can keep bugs away also. Never touch cabinets, drawers or open the fridge while you are preparing food without first washing your hands. The remnants on your fingers can leave a tempting scent for lurking insects or even provide them with a good meal.

Your neighbors can work with you as a team to eliminate pests. City areas will find neighbors having the exact same pest problems. Additionally, if you do get them out of your home, they will only come back if someone by you has them, as well. With everyone's help and cooperation, you can eliminate your pest problem for good.

Contrary to popular belief, bugs don't just exist where it's messy or littered with food debris. They can live anywhere and thrive especially in areas that don't see a lot of action. Because of this, it's a good idea to go through your closets, basement, attic and other areas that gather dust and tend to be quiet.

Keep garbage away from your house. You obviously have to throw out your household trash every day, but make sure that you keep the cans as far from your house as you can. Don't forget to cover the trash cans as well. Animals will smell the garbage, and try to get into the house if they can.

You should have a weekly or bi-weekly cabinet cleaning schedule. These dark spaces, full of hiding places, are a great home for pests. Use an environmental, non-toxic pesticide in the corners and joins of the wood each season. Always be watchful for signs of potential infestation that will need to be dealt with.

If you've got a roach problem, don't keep a lot of cardboard in the closets. They love this permeable material and will build nests where they think you can't see them. Opt for large plastic bins that are air tight to pack your things away. Take them out of the closet once a month to sweep, dust and check for bugs.

Colonies of fire ants in your backyard are not exactly welcoming! Instead of calling the exterminator, try this good old trick. It is said that fire ants are repelled by the smell of human urine. Sprinkle human urine on fire ant mounds and they will decide to move somewhere else!

Insects may find their way into your home, but they won't live to see another day. The next time a bug decides to set up camp inside your home, use these pest control tips on it. The bug and any of it's friends that wandered in will be pushing up daisies.