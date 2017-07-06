Handy Do It Yourself Pipes Tips For The Property Owner

There are a lot of things that can go wrong with plumbing. Some things might be an easy fix for you, but others can be a little more challenging. Regardless of your plumbing expertise, or lack of it, you need some basic knowledge to prepare for the unexpected, and the following article will provide you with just that.

If a pipe ever freezes, you need to make sure to shut off the water. This will keep the pipe from bursting and causing you major damage to your home. Make sure to shut the water off at the main valve, and then open the faucet that is closest to the frozen pipe so it can drain while it is thawing out.

Roots from a tree in your back yard can be a real headache when it comes to plumbing. Make sure if you have a big tree or bush or some kind of plant with a big root system, that you ask your plumbing company about root killing agents. You can flush these down your toilet and kill any roots that may be blocking your pipes and save yourself a lot of money by stopping a back up before it happens.

If you have noisy pipes, you can cushion them with a rubber blanket or add additional anchor straps. Banging pipes are usually caused by loose pipes, water hammering to a stop as you turn it off, or hot water pipes shifting in their position. All of these problems can be solved by cushioning and anchoring the pipes.

Try to avoid the use of dry cleaners as often as you can. Drain cleaners use abrasive chemicals that are not only harmful to you but also to your pipes. Especially in cases where you have a drain that clogs repeatedly, getting a professional plumber in to examine the situation may be your best option.

Work with plumbers that offer flat rates. When a plumber is charging by the hour, they do not have an incentive to get the job done quickly. It is human nature to go just a little bit slower if it'll mean extra money in our pockets. If you cannot find someone who charges per project make sure that you are vigilant in watching the clock and their work.

To get the best possible price from a plumber, shop around and keep notes. When you get a price quote from the first plumber you call, you can subtly mention that price to the second and see if they will beat it. If you keep doing this down a list, you can drive down the price considerably.

Do not, under any circumstances, put lemons down your disposal. Although the lemon smell will give your disposal a great smell, its acid can corrode the metal parts in it. Instead, use products that are made specifically for this use. You can purchase these products at most hardware stores or wherever cleaning products are sold.

When you wash your hands, be sure that you have not left any soap on the faucet handles. What people do not know is that leaving soap on these fixtures can cause fixtures to corrode. Just take two seconds after you are done washing your hands to remove excess soap from the handles.

Ensure the toilet is free of any leaks. Put food coloring into your toilet water in the tank to test for leaks. Watch your toilet bowl closely, and if you notice colored water in a manner of seconds, you definitely have a leak that will need to be fixed.

Protect you plumbing pipes! If you live in an area which has cold winters and are leaving your home for an extended amount of time, protect your plumbing while you are gone! Shut off the main water valve! Drain the system of water by opening the faucets at the highest and lowest points of the house. Also, make sure that you have left some heat on in the house! Set the thermostat to at least 55 degrees Fahrenheit.

Use a product like BioBen if you are planning to leave your system shut off for a few weeks. Water will still remain in the pipes and could start smelling because it is not moving. This type of product will keep the water from stagnating and from smelling too bad.

Plumbing requires more skill then just an understanding of water. Fixing water lines is among the most common fixes a plumber does.

Homeowners in colder climates where snow and freezing is the norm should insulate all basement plumbing pipes with foam to help keep hot water hot and prevent pipes from sweating in the warmer weather. Properly insulated pipes save money on hot water heating costs and greatly reduce the chance of frozen pipes in the winter.

If you have an ice maker or other plumbing going to your refrigerator, every six months or so pull the refrigerator away from the wall and inspect this plumbing. There should be no condensation or corrosion on these plumbing lines, if there is, contact a plumber and have them look at it.

When replacing any PVC type pipes in your home, make sure you buy the correct PVC for the job. PVC comes in several different sizes and grades as well as for different temperature applications. If the water going through the pipes is headed for the kitchen or bathroom, or is for laundry or gardening usage, it must be labeled as "Potable."

When getting an estimate from a contractor on a job, make sure to ask how long the written estimate is good for. For big jobs you usually want to get estimates from a few different plumbers. Knowing how long your estimate is valid will help you know what your time limit is for making a decision on who to hire.

You should feel better after reading those tips when it comes to plumbing. That was a lot to read through, but at least you should have an idea of what to do and where to begin with your home's plumbing. Besides, you can always come back to this list if you need to.